BJK Cup opening day postponed due to extreme weather alert in Spain

General view outside the Estadio Ciudad de Malaga after the first round tie between Spain and Poland was postponed due to a severe weather alert. — Reuters

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga which were due to begin on Wednesday were postponed after Spanish authorities issued a red weather alert for extreme rain and flooding in parts of the country, the International Tennis Federation said.

Two weeks after the worst floods in Spain's modern history killed more than 200 people, thousands have been evacuated in the Costa del Sol region of southern Spain as the new weather front is expected to bring torrential rain and low temperatures.

"Due to a severe weather alert issued by local and regional authorities, the 2024 BJK Cup Finals first round tie between Spain and Poland, originally scheduled for today, November 13 at 5 PM, has been postponed. The tie will now take place on Friday, November 15, starting at 10 AM," the ITF said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This decision has been made based on guidance from the relevant authorities to ensure the health and safety of all participants and attendees. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation."

Hosts Spain were scheduled to begin the tournament against Iga Swiatek's Poland as twelve teams assembled in Andalusia to battle for the title won last year for the first time by Canada.