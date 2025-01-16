Australian Open 2025: What to know about the first Grand Slam of the year

Jannik Sinner (left) and Aryna Sabalenka. Photos: Files

We have just set foot into a new year and we are already onto the first Grand Slam of the year — the Australian Open.

The world's best men's and women's tennis players in the world have assembled Down Under in Melbourne, the cultural capital, to kick start what they hope will be a successful season.

As usual, it will be a packed calendar with the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open to follow, not to mention the ATP and WTA events criss-crossing all across the globe. There is a massive following for the sport in the UAE with Dubai also hosting the Duty Free Tennis Championships at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre, while Abu Dhabi, the capital, is home to the Abu Dhabi Open.

Here is what you need to know about the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park.

When is the Australian Open?

The tournament is already underway with it beginning on January 12 and will run until January 26.

Where is it being held?

The tournament is being played at Melbourne Park.

What is the prize money for 2025?

The total prize purse is AUD $96.5 million, an increase of nearly 12 per cent from the previous season with the champion in the men's and women's singles becoming richer by AUD $3,500,000. The runners-up in both the sections will get AUD $1,900,000.

Who is the top seed in the men's and women's singles?

Italian Jannik Sinner is the top seed in the men's section, while Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed in the women's segment.

Who are the defending champions in the men's and women's singles?

Italian Jannik Sinner, the world No.1, is the reigning champion in the men's singles, while Belarusian world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka will look to defend her title in the women's singles.

Who won the men's and women's doubles last year?

India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Mathew Ebden won the men's doubles last year, while Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and Belgium's Elise Mertens triumphed in the women's doubles. Hsieh Su-wei also won the mixed doubles title along with Poland's Jan Zieliński.

How to watch the Australian Open in the UAE?

Viewers in the UAE can watch all the action on beIN Sports.

Who has won the most Australian Open titles in the men's and women's singles?

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic is the most successful player among the men with 10 titles, while American Serena Williams has won seven trophies in the women's segment.

Who is the oldest Australian Open champion?

Ken Rosewall won the tournament in 1972 when he was 37.

Who is the youngest champion? The legendary Mats Wilander was just 19 when he won it in 1983. Who has the won the most number of matches at the tournament? Former world No.1 Roger Federer has won 102 matches. Who has won the most number of matches in Grand Slam history? Djokovic surpassed Federer to win the most number of matches. Djokovic beat Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 in the second round at the ongoing tournament to move to 430 victories, a winning percentage of 88.1% Is there a dress code at the Australian Open? Wimbledon may be steeped in tradition with players compulsorily having to wear whites but the Grand Slam in Melbourne has no such dress code. But fans should keep in mind the weather when dressing up for the tournament as it is ussually hot in Melbourne at this time of the year. So, comfortable clothing and some sunscreen will come in handy. Did you know? The tournament was played on grass until 1988 before it made the switch to hard court Melbourne Park has not been the tournament's permanent home since its inception with the competition being hosted in five cities Down Under since 1905. Sydney has hosted it 17 times, Adelaide has held it 14 times, Brisbane eight times, Perth three times. The tournament was also played across the Tasman Sea in New Zealand twice. ALSO READ: Tunisian star Ons Jabeur nearly gave up, battled asthma flare-up in Melbourne