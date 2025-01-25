Australian Open 2025: Sabalenka's dream of 'three-peat' dashed by Keys

USA's Madison Keys. Photo: AFP

American Madison Keys produced an inspired display to dethrone top seed Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open and capture her maiden Grand Slam title with a battling 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 victory in the final on Saturday.

The 29-year-old became the fourth-oldest first-time Grand Slam champion in the professional era after Flavia Pennetta, Ann Jones and Francesca Schiavone, and her win ended Sabalenka's bid for a third straight Melbourne Park crown.

Sabalenka made a couple of double faults to drop serve in the opening game and looked off colour in the early exchanges as the free-hitting Keys heaped pressure on the top seed with a dipping crosscourt winner en route to a double break.

The American 19th seed rode her luck after a net cord winner and went up 5-1 in 20 minutes before conceding a break with a wayward backhand before Sabalenka gifted her set point with a fourth double fault.