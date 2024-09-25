Alcaraz hopes Davis Cup will not be Nadal's 'last dance'

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal. — AFP

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 7:07 PM

Carlos Alcaraz welcomed the addition of Rafael Nadal to Spain's Davis Cup team for the quarterfinals in November and hoped the event in Malaga will not mark the end of the 22-times Grand Slam champion's career.

Nadal was a surprise choice for the Nov. 19-24 final. The 38-year-old last competed at the Paris Olympics in July and subsequently missed the US Open and the Laver Cup this month over fitness concerns.

Nadal has said he expects to end his injury-plagued career this year after a hip injury that required surgery limited his appearances in 2023, and there has been speculation the Davis Cup could be his last event.

"It's always great having Rafa around. I miss him. I'm not going to lie, I missed him in the Laver Cup. Obviously, as much time as I can spend with him, it's a privilege for me," said Alcaraz, who partnered Nadal in doubles at the Paris Games.

"I don't want to think that it's a potential last dance for him in Malaga. I just want to ... enjoy seeing him on court as much as I can.

"It's great support having him in the team. He can bring a lot of experience to the Davis Cup."

Nadal had targeted a return at the Laver Cup before eventually withdrawing and the Spaniard has not said where he plans to play before the Davis Cup.

Alcaraz, who was stunned by unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the US Open, said guiding Team Europe to victory in the Laver Cup was the perfect preparation for the China Open, which begins on Thursday.