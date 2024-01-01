UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

2-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova announces pregnancy

The Czech player married Jiri Vanek, her long-time coach, in July 2023

By AP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 5:37 PM

Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova started the new year by announcing she is expecting her first child.

“On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer!” the Czech player wrote on social media.

Kvitova married Jiri Vanek, her long-time coach, in July 2023.

The 33-year-old Kvitova, currently ranked 17th, won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014.

Kvitova was included on the Australian Open entry list when the tournament released it in early December. It was not immediately known if her pregnancy news would change her plans for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year which begins Jan. 14.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports