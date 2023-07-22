Tendulkar leads Indian cricket fraternity to celebrate Kohli's record-setting 76th international century

'Your dedication and brilliance on the field are truly unmatched. Here's to many more centuries and records in your illustrious career,' BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are two of Indian cricket's biggest icons. - PTI

By ANI Published: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 10:43 AM Last updated: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM

The Indian cricketing fraternity on Friday took to social media to congratulate star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who smashed his 76th international century in his 500th international match, the first by any cricketer.

The second Test between India and West Indies was Kohli's 500th international game. 'King Kohli' made it special for his diehard fans with a well-made century, which continued his pursuit of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international tons. This was his 29th Test century.

Tendulkar himself took to Instagram to congratulate Kohli on his century.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah also lauded Virat for his ton, saying that his dedication and brilliance on-field is unmatched.

"What a legendary milestone, what a remarkable knock! Congratulations, @imVkohli, on smashing a century in your 500th international match! Your dedication and brilliance on the field are truly unmatched. Here's to many more centuries and records in your illustrious career! @BCCI," tweeted Shah.

India's World-Cup winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also congratulated Virat for his knock, calling him the "majestic milestone man".

"Well played #KingKohli! The majestic milestone man @imVkohli," tweeted Yuvraj.

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also tweeted, "Heartiest Congratulations to @imVkohlion your sensational century in your 500th international match! Your consistency and passion for the game is truly unmatched. Here's to many more records and victories! #ViratKohli."

Former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami also congratulated Virat, saying that he "defines what it is like to be a king."

"A striking on his 500th! @imVkohli truly defines what it is to be a King #ViratKohli #KingKohli #INDvsWI," tweeted Jhulan.

Now, after his 500 games, Virat has a record that everyone in cricketing world would envy no doubt, scoring 25,582 runs at an average of 53.63. He has scored 76 centuries and 131 half-centuries in 559 innings, with the best score of 254*.