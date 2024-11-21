Teenage sensation Dion Regan dominates with two titles at 28th Faldo Junior Tour European Grand Final

Winner of the European Grand Final of the 28 Faldo Junior Tour at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, Dion Regan (left), with one of the tournament organisers, Matthew Faldo. - Supplied photo

Sixteen-year-old Welsh golfing prodigy Dion Regan made a huge impression at the 28th Faldo Junior Tour European Grand Final on Thursday, securing two prestigious titles.

Regan’s remarkable performance on Thursday saw him clinch the Overall title and the Boy's Under-16 Division title at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, cementing his place as one of the brightest young talents in European golf.

Regan’s stellar 54-hole total of seven-under-par 203, made up of rounds of 65, 69, and 69, saw him top the overall leaderboard, finishing ahead of the competition in an impressive fashion.

“I’m thrilled with how the week went," Regan said after his victory. “The conditions were challenging, but I felt confident in my game. To win the overall title and the Under-16 division is just amazing, and it makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

This victory is a continuation of Regan’s impressive run of form this year. In August 2024, he claimed the Faldo Series Wales title at Conwy Golf Club, further proving his ability to rise to the occasion in major events.

Regan was tied with Viktor Kofod-Olsen (Emirates Golf Club, UAE) with 18 holes to play with the Dane shooting a final round 73 to be three over par for the round, and having to settle for third place as the fast-finishing Sadbhav Acharya (Nepal) overtook him - shooting a final round of 69 to be on 205 in second place.

Acharya also won the Boy’s under 21 Division while the Girl’s under 21s was won by Isobel Kelly (Aberdovey Golf Club), who prevailed by three shots from Michelle Bang (Aus).

Shane Peacock, the Director of Golf at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, said after the tournament: “We have, as usual, had a wonderful few days with Sir Nick Faldo and his great Faldo Series’ team.

“All the players have thoroughly enjoyed a ‘once in their life experience’ with some very good golf played along the way and some fun events connecting with Sir Nick, especially last night’s Golf Clinic hosted by the six-time Major winner," he added.

“Congratulations to Dion on his superb 54 holes of golf to take the overall title and to all the players for their hard work and perseverance throughout the week,”

“We look forward to welcoming this event back to Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in 2025 – we like to think it is a permanent fixture on our domestic calendar and part of the wider UAE golfing calendar," Peacock concluded.

There were 58 competitors from 19 nations competing this week all vying to be called the ’28 Faldo Junior Tour European Grand Final Champion.’

It was a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifying event supported by The R&A, and sanctioned and supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

Partners of the Faldo Junior Tour are the DP World Tour, Challenge Tour, Ladies European Tour, LET Access Series, IMG Academy Junior World Championships, The Golf Foundation and The Professional Golfers’ Association.

Venue partners include Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, The Belfry, Laguna, and Brocket Hall Estate.

GOLFWAY, NIKE, and Trackman were the Commercial partners.

(Par 70)

Overall

Regan (Wales) 65. 69. 69. 203.

Acharya (Nepal) 70. 66. 69. 205.

Kofod-Olsen (Emirates Golf Club, UAE) 67. 67. 73. 207.

Boys Under 21’s

Acharya (Nepal) 70. 66. 69. 205.

Kofod-Olsen (Emirates Golf Club, UAE) 67. 67. 73. 207.

Svanstrom (Swe) 67. 72. 70. 209.

Bolton (Eng) 74. 66. 69. 209.