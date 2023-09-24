Teen swimmer Pan adds to China's golden glow at Asian Games

China's Pan Zhanle reacts after winning the men's 100m freestyle final. — Reuters

Chinese prodigy Pan Zhanle became the first Asian swimmer to break the 47-second mark in the 100 metres freestyle at the Asian Games on Sunday, while North Korea celebrated its return to major competition with a medal in the judo.

Pan stormed to gold in the Hangzhou pool with a scintillating time of 46.97 seconds, the fifth fastest ever, announcing himself as a major contender in the blue riband event a year out from the Paris Olympics.

The 19-year-old's stunning swim saw him leapfrog Australia's Kyle Chalmers in the year-best list while driving home fans into a frenzy.

That came soon after China's "Butterfly Queen" Zhang Yufei fired up the crowd with a dominant gold.

The Olympic 200 metres butterfly champion Zhang won her pet event with ease, posting an Asian Games record time of two minutes, 05:57 seconds to finish well clear of runnerup compatriot Yu Liyan.

"I feel really good. My first mission was to take the gold for China," said Zhang, flashing her beaming smile.

"Next was to beat (compatriot) Jiao Liuyang’s Games record, and I also did that.

"I actually felt the pool was a little slow for me, and I told my coach that I wasn’t feeling in good form. I felt I could have gone even faster."

Zhang's time was nearly two seconds below her best but the gold continued a barnstorming start for the host nation, which has topped the medals table at the last 10 Asian Games.

After Saturday's spectacular opening ceremony at the lotus-shaped Olympic stadium, China continued the shock and awe in the competitions as 31 gold medals went up for grabs in swimming, fencing, judo, shooting and other sports.

China won six of seven rowing golds, including the first of the Games by local duo Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping who clinched the lightweight women's doubles sculls title early in the morning.

The hosts also took multiple golds in shooting, modern pentathlon and the traditional Chinese martial art of Wushu.

China's neighbour and long-time ally North Korea arrived as an unknown quantity, with Hangzhou its first international multisport event since the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

The Covid-19 pandemic and an International Olympic Committee suspension contributed to their long exile.

The 24-year-old judoka Chae Kwangjin put his nation back on the map on Sunday as he battled to a bronze playoff in the men's 60-kg division then pulled off a double-leg take-down (morote-gari) of big Mongolian Ariunbold Enkhtaivan to secure the minor medal.

With their nations still technically at war, North and South Korean athletes are no longer marching together or competing under one flag.

But Chae shared an unsmiling handshake with South Korean runner-up Lee Harim after they received their medals.

