Team UAM emerge champions at UAE Youth Kickboxing event

The UAE Youth Kickboxing Championship concluded on Sunday after three days of competition at Space 42 Arena in Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi.
The event featured 571 male and female athletes representing 41clubs.
In the overall rankings at the end of the competition, Team UAM secured the top position with 10 gold and one silver medals, followed by Khaleej International Sports with seven gold, four silver and eight bronze medals.
In third place was Golden Sport Center – Al Ain with seven gold and two bronze medals.
The final day witnessed intense competition, with champions crowned by Abdullah Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federation and President of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, alongside Ali Khouri, a member of the Federation's Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of the International Kickboxing Federation, and Yasser Salem Al Saadi, another member of the Federation's Board of Directors.
The championship took place at the newly constructed Space 42 Arena, a brand new addition to Abu Dhabi's architectural landmarks. The arena's contemporary architectural style and advanced facilities enhance the sports infrastructure in the capital. The championship also saw strong support from the families of participating players and significant engagement from clubs across the country, featuring young players aged 8 to 18 years.
""The UAE Youth Kickboxing Championship, with its large participation and organization in a new sports hall, signifies significant progress and prosperity in the sports field, especially in kickboxing," Al Neyadi said.
"These achievements serve as a model for national accomplishments across various aspects of life, underscoring that such championships contribute to bolstering our fruitful partnership with the International Kickboxing Federation (WAKO) and our preparations for hosting the World Championship next year."
