Team UAE ready to make waves at APGC Senior Amateur Championship in Vietnam

Team UAE all prepared for the 2024 APGC Senior Amateur Championship in Vietnam - starting tomorrow (Wednesday). - Supplied photo

A UAE delegation, led by General Abdulla AlHashmi, is set to make a significant mark at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) 2024 Senior Amateur Championship taking place at the Vinpearl Golf Hai Phong in Vietnam from Wednesday.

Joining AlHashmi, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), are fellow team members Saeed Malik, Walid Alattar, Salem Dasmal, and Mohammed Darwish.

Together, they will proudly represent the UAE in this prestigious championship which has been recognized since its inauguration in 2006 as the premier team and individual event for senior male golfers in the Asia-Pacific region. It is hosted by the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA).

“It is important for us to represent our country and show the world that we have representation at all levels and ages,” said Alhashmi.

“We look forward to continuing to support and participate in many more events showing our commitment to the development of the sport within our country,.”

Participants will compete in individual and team events, with the individual champion earning a slot at The R&A’s Senior Amateur Championship in 2025.

The Men’s Category has various Divisions with maximum handicaps: Group A (55-59 years) – 13.3; Group B (60-64 years) – 14.2; Group C (65-69 years) – 15.9; Group D (70 years and above) – no handicap limit.

The 2024 APGC Senior Amateur Championship has attracted over 100 golfers from countries and territories among the 47 APGC members, including, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Thailand, the hosts Vietnam and the UAE,