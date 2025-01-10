Team Asia-Pacific dominates with historic double trophy triumph at Al Hamra Golf Club

Team Asia-Pacific women celebrate their historic victory in the Patsy Hankins Trophy at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah. – Supplied photo

Team Asia-Pacific’s male and female teams made golfing history with stellar performances at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, clinching the Bonallack Trophy and Patsy Hankins Trophy, respectively.

This marked only the second time in tournament history that Team Asia-Pacific achieved this prestigious double, the first being at Doha Golf Club, Qatar, in 2018.

The Bonallack Trophy came down to the wire, with Team Asia-Pacific narrowly edging out Team Europe 16.5 to 15.5 in a nail-biting finale, while, the Patsy Hankins Trophy showcased the dominance of Asia-Pacific’s female golfers, as they surged to a commanding 20–12 victory.

Day one saw five morning matches of fourballs and five-afternoon matches of foursomes, with two players being rested from each team in every session. Day two followed the same format, setting up an exciting finale on Friday, where all 48 players competed in singles matchplay – 24 per side.

Team Asia men winners of the Bonallack Trophy at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, RAK. - Supplied photo

Spanish golfer José Luis Ballester, representing Team Europe, stood out as the MVP of the tournament. He was the only player among the 48 competitors to win all five of his matches over the three days.

Ballester, currently ranked fourth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR Men’s Division), showcased his exceptional talent throughout the event.

The Bonallack Trophy was fiercely contested until the end, with Team Europe and Team Asia-Pacific tied at 10-10 after two days. The singles matches were decisive, with Team Asia-Pacific clinching a razor-thin victory of 6.5–5.5 – the narrowest possible margin of victory - just one point.

Shot of the Day

Europe’s Marie Eline Madsen provided one of the tournament’s highlights with a spectacular hole-in-one on the 11th hole during her 1-Up singles victory.

Paul Booth, General Manager of Al Hamra Golf Club, commented, ‘What a three-days we have experienced here at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah.

"We have witnessed some exceptional golf and we will be all watching how the 48 players from both Asian and Europe, develop and climb the golfing ladder around the world over the next few months and years – we wish them all the best.

Future Champions

"I am sure there will be professional tournament winners, maybe Major winners and perhaps a World Number One or two amongst us all," Booth added.

"We will treasure these memories and photos taken this week. We thank the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) for having the confidence to invite us to host these prestigious tournaments. Well done to all."