Team Abu Dhabi's Mansoori wins Grand Prix of Portugal

Mansoor Al Mansoori. — Supplied photo

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 11:22 PM

Team Abu Dhabi’s Mansoor Al Mansoori recorded a convincing victory in the Grand Prix of Portugal on Sunday as teammate Rashed Al Qemzi stayed on course for a record fifth title triumph in the UIM F2 World Championship.

Starting from pole position, Al Mansoori produced a flawless drive in the penultimate round of the 2024 championship, while fourth place ensured Al Qemzi goes into next weekend’s final Grand Prix at Vila Velha de Ródão holding a six-point lead from Lithuania’s Edgaras Riabko.

It means a third victory of the season to add to his wins in Norway and Italy will ensure Al Qemzi retains the F2 crown, and earns a place in the record books, although the Emirati will be taking nothing for granted as a fiercely competitive seasons heads for a grand finale.

Having upstaged his teammate by claiming pole position 24 hours earlier, Al Mansoori climbed to third in the championship, just four points adrift of Riabko, who took the third podium spot in Peso Da Régua.

Second place for Matthew Palfreyman saw the British driver draw level in the standings with Sweden’s Mathilda Wiberg, and they will both be fighting for a championship top three finish next weekend.

Wiberg’s title hopes were virtually destroyed by her accident in the previous day’s qualifying shoot out which damaged her boat beyond repair, leaving her to sit out the race on her 21st birthday.

If there was a race in which Al Qemzi needed a perfect start, this was it after his disappointing eighth place in qualifying, and he duly obliged to power his way up to fourth place.