Talwar, Shah and Khanna punch their tickets to BMW Golf Cup in South Africa

Winners of the BMW Golf Cup UAE Finals at Emirates Golf Club with officials from BMW AGMC, left to right, Jan Scheidgen, Talwar Saravjeet (Div A winner), Ajah Shah (Div B winner), and Roma Khanna (Ladies' winner) and Ziad Boghdady. - Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 11:47 AM

Saravjeet Talwar (9), Ajay Shah (14) and Roma Khanna (23) won their respective Divisions at the UAE Nationals final of the BMW Golf Cup at Emirates Golf Club.

The have now qualified to represent the UAE in the BMW Golf Cup at Fancourt Golf Resort, South Africa in March, 2024.

Over 72 players competed in this 18-hole shotgun event over the Majlis Course.

Talwar (9) won the 12 and under Division with 32 Stableford points with an individual Stableford format – with a rounded handicap allowance.

An average 1-9 holes by Talwar of 14 points was followed with a strong back nine of 18 points, including gross birdies on holes 10 and 16 for an equivalent of a gross 85 – net 76.

The best score of the day was by Ajay Shah (14) with 37 points, with an 85 gross – net 71. This was the most hotly contested Division with the top three podium positions scoring 37, 36 and 35 points.

The Ladies’ Division was won by Roma Khanna (23) with 32 points.

The Prize Presentation was attended by Ziad Boghdady, Marketing Director BMW AGMC and Jan Scheidgen, Sales Director BMW AGMC.

The BMW Golf Cup is the largest international tournament for amateur golfers in the world – over 100,000 now compete each year. The event was originally started in 1995 and involves around 50 participating countries.

The UAE has recently hosted the World Final in 2016 and 2021, at Emirates Golf Club and Jumeirah Golf Estates respectively.

The 2022 BMW Golf Cup World Final was held in Mauritius where China won the Gold Medals.

Results

(Stableford Points)

Men’s Division

12 and Under

S. Talwar (9) 32.

V. Vasu (8) 31.

D. Nicholas (12) 30.

Men’s Division 13 – 28

A. Shah (14) 37.

O. Shah (15) 36.

B. Partap (20) 35.

Ladies Division

36 and Under

R. Khanna (23) 32.

M. Unson (24) 30.

A. Shah (16) 27.