T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 6 runs in nail-biting finish

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the match against Pakistan on Sunday. — Reuters

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 12:28 AM

Jasprit Bumrah was the hero as India beat Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring T20 World Cup thriller in New York on Sunday.

India were bowled out by Pakistan for 119 in 19 overs but while Mohammad Rizwan made 31 for Pakistan, in a well-paced innings, Bumrah delivered crucial wickets and his 3-14 in four overs proved decisive as Pakistan fell just short ending on 113-7.

Despite a tricky batting surface that made batting difficult, a crowd of 34,028, a record attendance for an international cricket match in the USA, were given a tight contest that ebbed and flowed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Bumrah picked up the vital wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam (13) and then the breakthrough dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan (31) in the 15th over when Pakistan were 80-4.

Then, handed the ball for the penultimate over, with Pakistan needing 21 to win, Bumrah conceded just three runs and removed Iftikhar Ahmed with his final ball.

That left Pakistan needing 18 from the final over, a steep task on a difficult batting surface and it got more tricky when Arshdeep Singh had Imad Wasim caught behind with the first ball.

Naseem Shah made a valiant effort, hitting the fourth and fifth balls of the over for fours but India avoided any late drama to secure their second win of the tournament.

For Pakistan, their loss, coming after the shock defeat to the USA, leaves them without a point and with a lot of work to do against Canada and Ireland if they are to fight their way into the Super Eight stage.

Earlier, Pakistan's bowlers had given their team a fighting chance with Naseem and Haris Rauf claiming three wickets each as India were dismissed with a full over remaining of their alloted 20.

But Rishabh Pant's 42 from 31 balls gave the Indians something to work with after they lost openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply.

Rain delayed the start of the game, played in front of a packed 34,000 fans, the majority of whom were backing tournament favourites India.