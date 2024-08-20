E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Surf Abu Dhabi confirmed as new venue on World Surf League 2025 Championship Tour

The WSL Championship Tour is the highest tier of competitive surfing that crowns the annual world champions

By Team KT

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Surf Abu Dhabi will be amongst the elite surfing venues to host the world’s best surfers in the 2025 season. — Supplied photo
Surf Abu Dhabi will be amongst the elite surfing venues to host the world’s best surfers in the 2025 season. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 3:14 PM

The World Surf League (WSL) has announced Surf Abu Dhabi, located on Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi, as a competition venue on the 2025 Championship Tour (CT), and as the third stop on the 2024 WSL Longboard Tour.

Surf Abu Dhabi, the groundbreaking wave facility owned and operated by Modon Holding, features the world-leading wave technology from the Kelly Slater Wave Company (KSWC), the innovative wave technology and surf experience company.


Through this partnership, the team created a high-performance wave that will be an incredible canvas for the world’s best surfing.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what the Surf Abu Dhabi facility can deliver for the world’s best surfers - and the broader surfing world - in the future,” said Ryan Crosby, WSL CEO.


“Both the evolving wave technology and the region itself present interesting opportunities for the WSL, and we’re excited to see that come to life in the coming months."

The WSL Championship Tour is the highest tier of competitive surfing that crowns the annual world champions. Surf Abu Dhabi will be amongst the elite surfing venues to host the world’s best surfers in the 2025 season.

The full schedule of competitions for the 2025 CT will be released following the Lexus WSL Finals, but so far, Surf Abu Dhabi will join world-renowned venues such as the Banzai Pipeline on the North Shore of Oahu, Snapper Rocks in Queensland, Australia, and Cloudbreak in Fiji.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports