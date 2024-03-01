Strong field for this weekend’s Saadiyat Beach Men’s Open

Pat Cummins's side will aim to lock away the Trans-Tasman Trophy before a well-earned break from international duties
The breathtaking Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in Abu Dhabi is all set to host their flagship event, the Saadiyat Beach Men’s Open this weekend.
A field of 59 players will participate in the 36-hole tournament on the 18-hole championship course designed by golfing legend, Gary Player, with 18 holes being played on each day.
It is an Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Order of Merit qualifier.
The first tee time is at 7 am with the final threeball teeing off at 10.10 am.
Martin Duff, Director of Golf, VIYA Cluster, Abu Dhabi, commented: “We have a strong field for our Saadiyat Beach Men’s Open.
“Two players are coming from overseas plus we have attracted a strong representation from the UAE golf clubs plus the Emirates Golf Federation.
“We wish all players, including our home-based players in the field, the best of luck in one of our flagship tournaments in our calendar," he added.
ALSO READ
Pat Cummins's side will aim to lock away the Trans-Tasman Trophy before a well-earned break from international duties
Cricket featured in the Hangzhou Games in China last year but wasn't part of the 2018 Games
The roster of electrifying boxing match-ups will be headlined by Moroccan Belmehdi and undefeated Ghanian Lamptey
Rory has been supportive publicly of my 'personal' decision says the Spaniard
Second-tier Leicester beat Bournemouth as Newcastle through after penalty shootout win against Blackburn
A new member to the group, Gavin Murphy says victory tastes sweeter when you are having fun and winning
The Peter Cowen Academy building at Emirates Golf Club will be opening soon and has the potential to significantly enhance the overall facilities of the Club
Defending Champions Dubai Creek win last match in League 3 at The Els Club