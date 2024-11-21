Star-studded lineup for Dubai International Baja

The world’s top ranked drivers and riders are turning their attention to one final push for glory in 2024. — Supplied photo

Multiple event winners Nasser Al Attiyah and local hero Mohammed Al Balooshi head the car and bike entries as the world’s top off-road crews get set to take on the challenging dunes of Dubai and rugged beauty of Hatta next week.

Titles are still up for grabs in numerous categories as the FIA and FIM World Cup season comes to a conclusion at the eighth edition of the Dubai International Baja next week (November 28-December 1).

The world’s top ranked drivers and riders are turning their attention to one final push for glory in 2024 in what is among the Middle East’s most important annual global sports events.

Since its reinvention as a Baja rally in 2016 breathed new energy into the event, the Dubai International Baja has become a ‘must do’ for off-road competitors and fans alike and this year’s adventure takes in the rocky surroundings of Hatta followed by the severely technical dunes in Dubai with the event hub once again centered at the heart of the city, in Dubai Festival City.

The Dubai event becomes the championship decider for both the FIM motorcycle Bajas World Cup and most of the car classes of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas.

Once again the organisers will rely on the renowned reliability and off-road capability of Toyota vehicles including Land Cruisers to enable event officials to perform key time-sensitive tasks in the most challenging desert terrain.

The vital assistance of Al-Futtaim Toyota in supplying support vehicles helps make the arduous logistical challenges of the rally possible for the competitors and organisers alike.

With registration closed, a stellar lineup of talent has been confirmed with Toyota supplying the biggest number of cars in the Ultimate category.

After making his FIA Baja series debut on the Dubai International Baja last year, rising US star Seth Quintero will return with high hopes of overall success in his Toyota Hilux partnered by Germany’s Dennis Zenz.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing challenge also includes Brazil’s Lucas Moraes who stunned the regulars by winning stage one on his cross country competition debut at Dubai in 2022. He went on to finish fifth and second in class in one of the world’s most physically demanding Bajas.

Partnered by Armand Monleon in his Hilux he will be expected to cope well as will Juan Cruz Yacopini of the Toyota Overdrive team, the experienced Argentinian who was a podium finisher in Dubai 12 months ago back with Dani Oliveras on pace notes once again.

Completing the Toyota Overdrive attack are Frenchmen Ronan Chabot and Gilles Pillot.

Facing the Hilux equipped stars is a significant array of challengers including last year’s Dubai winner and the most successful competitor in the history of the event, Qatar’s Nasser Al Attiyah who is back to compete on one of his favourite events. This time the eight-time world champion (five Cross Country Rally titles and three-time W2RC Rally Raid champion) is not competing in the ‘big car’ class as he has elected to drive a Taurus T3 Challenger run by his own blossoming team. While working on the development of the new Dacia Sandrider which aims to take the 2025 rally raid season by storm, he is also focused on developing new and emerging talent. Among the names rising in prominence is Emirati hero Khalid Aljafla fresh from an outstanding overall victory in his T3 Taurus Challenge machine, beating even the cars racing in the top “Ultimate”class, in last weekend’s penultimate round of the FIA series, Jordan Baja. The local driver heads to the season finale leading the T3 World Cup tied in the points with Spaniard Eduardo Pons, but with a narrow advantage of having won in Jordan and now heading towards his home event. Second last weekend, new overall world championship leader Joao Ferreira and Felipe Palmeiro (X-Raid Mini JCW Team) will face off for the world title against erstwhile leaders Fernando Alvarez and Xavier Panseri (South Racing Can-Am), the latter crew having already won the T4 class but with their sights now set on the biggest prize of all. Leading the women’s challenge is Saudi driver Dania Akeel who recently moved up to the Ultimate cars while another notable entry is emerging Norwegian rallycross and Extreme E star Hedda Hosås transitioning into the FIA Baja World Cup series in a R-X Sport run Maverick X3. Among the motorcycles, local superstar Mohammed Al Balooshi is out to defend his Dubai International Baja title and make it a third success on the event in total. Al Balooshi tuned up for his home event with victory in the Jordan Baja last Sunday and is clearly on flying form with a second consecutive World Cup Title, and the third of his career in his sights. Al-Futtaim Motors are once again deeply embedded in the final round of the FIA and FIM International Baja World Cups through the location of the event headquarters and service park at Dubai Festival City and the vital logistical support of Al-Futtaim Motors-Toyota.