Sporting welcome for new club captain Khan at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club

Winner of the Captain's Season Opener at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club, Shaheen Butt (left) with incoming 2023 - 2024 Club Captain Abdul Moiz Khan.- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 4:00 PM

Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club welcomed their new Club Captain, Abdul Moiz Khan and marked the occasion by hosting the annual Captain’s Season Opener competition last weekend.

The event was the perfect opportunity for players and members to meet Khan.

With a full field of golfers all vying for the great prizes put up by the new captain who managed to host a hole on the golf course with each group on the day.

Topping the leaderboard at the end of the day was incoming Vice-Captain Shaheen Butt who produced some brilliant golf to post a very impressive 39 Stableford points. Shaheen’s round included an impressive five net birdies and a net eagle.

It was a very successful day for the Butt family as Shaheen’s son Sami Butt took home the spoils in the Gross Division with a brilliant gross score of 37 points.

SGSC scratch league captain Chris Bagge was runner-up in the Gross Division with a score of 35 points. Aamir Inam claimed Division A winner on 38 points whilst Simon Yoon was victorious in Division B with a score of 39 points.

ALSO READ

Best wishes were once again extended to the new Captain at the presentation as he embarks on an exciting year ahead. Captain Khan also introduced his Vice-Captain for the 2023 – 2024 season, Shaheen Butt.

Finally, thanks were also given to the outgoing Captain Ravi AE for all his efforts during his year of office.