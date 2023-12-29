Spectacular eagle helps Atack and Berger swoop for final Curry Club prize of 2023

Left to right: Ty Berger, Tanya Harrison (2024 Ladies Vice Captain), Ed Atack and Anna-Retha Rafferty (2024 Ladies Captain).- Supplied photo

Ed Atack and Ty Berger joined forces to win the year’s final chapter for the Curry Club series that took place on the front nine of the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth course.

The event attracted 46 members and their guests who provided a fitting end to the 2023 season through a thrilling Pairs Scramble Members Competition.

There was a three-way tie for honours at five under par with the duo of Ed Atack and Ty Berger clinching the top spot via countback.

Ed’s pivotal moment came with a solo birdie on the challenging ninth hole, sinking a remarkable 20-foot putt for a net eagle.

Securing an admirable second place were Louis Thorne and Stuart Caswell. They had a commendable tally of five net birdies without a single drop shot.

Particularly noteworthy was their exceptional finish in the closing three holes, securing back-to-back-to-back birdies.

In third place were Matthew Broderick and Lee Johnston. Their performance included four gross birdies without a single drop shot, ultimately concluding with a net score of 31 and narrowly missing out via countback.

Lee Johnston showcased his precision by winning the Nearest the Pin contest on Hole four, while Jay Chinchanker impressed with the Longest Drive victory on hole nine.

