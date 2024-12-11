South Africa's Linde misses team bus, but delivers match-winning performance against Pakistan

South Africa's George Linde (left) celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Irfan Khan. — AFP

Making a comeback after three years, South Africa's George Linde missed the team bus before the start of the first T20 international against Pakistan at Durban on Tuesday.

The spinner had to be escorted by police to the Kingsmead ground, but the unexpected turn of events did little to demoralise Linde who produced a superb all-round performance in his comeback match.

Linde took four wickets, plus scored 48 runs off 24 balls with the bat, to lead South Africa to an 11-run win over Pakistan on Tuesday.

Linde ensured South Africa, who won the toss and chose to bat first, set a tough target as they made 183-9 off their 20 overs.

Pakistan were 172-8 in reply, falling short of the target.

"Like a dream comeback. I have played quite a lot of cricket, had a pretty good season so far. I just try to stay calm at the crease and take a deep breath and always ask myself what does the team needs from myself, and I am just glad I delivered for the team," he said.

"I just felt calm today for some reason. Also, I missed the bus coming to the ground today and I felt like I had to deliver for the team today and glad I did. Police escorted me to the bus, and they waited for me, it was a little embarrassing..."

David Miller top scored for South Africa with 82 off 40 runs in a swashbuckling innings that included four sixes and eight fours.