Somalia athletics body chief suspended after 'untrained' runner's viral video draws flak

The Ministry of Youth and Sports says the 20-year-old runner is not a sportsperson amid reports that she is a relative of the now-suspended Athletics Federation chairperson

Photo: Twitter

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 2:31 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 7:42 PM

Somali authorities have suspended the chairperson of its athletic federation over charges of nepotism and abuse of power, after a viral video of an "untrained" female runner at a global competition sparked widespread criticism.

Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports has said that the athlete, 20-year-old Nasra Abukar Ali, is not a sportsperson. It has suspended Somalia Athletics Federation chairperson Khadijo Aden Dahir, saying that she "defamed the name of the nation in the international arena”.

Taking part in the 31st World University Games in China, Nasra Abukar Ali took over 21 seconds to complete a 100-metre race. She finished last, more than 10 seconds behind the winner who clocked 11.58 seconds, according to media reports.

The Associated Press said allegations have been made that Nasra Abukar Ali is a relative of Khadijo Aden Dahir, and was hence given a chance to compete at the games.

In a widely shared video, athletes representing Brazil, Japan and other countries could be seen running past the Somalian as soon as the race began. She was not even in the frame when other runners were about to finish.

The 31st edition of the World University Games is being held in Chengdu, western China, from July 28 to August 8.

Somalia’s sports minister Mohamed Barre Mohamud issued an apology and said his ministry did not know how the woman was selected to compete, according to the Associated Press.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, in its statement on August 2, said that it conducted an investigation “into the participation of individuals in the recent Games in China”. The ministry said its investigation found “Nasra Abukar Ali has been identified as not a sportsperson nor a runner”.

The ministry further stated that the Khadijo Aden Dahir should be suspended and an “urgent meeting” should be convened to “discuss and decided upon the necessary course of action”.

Many on social media reacted to the Somali runner’s performance in the race.

“She has never run a day in her life,” a user wrote. Another said, “Omg, I literally couldn’t believe it when I saw the video and there isn’t much that surprise me in Somalia anymore. But why embarrass the whole nation this way.”

