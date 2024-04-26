Slot 'confident' of taking over from Klopp in midst of negotiations at Liverpool

Feyenoord's Dutch coach Arne Slot. - AFP File

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 1:54 PM

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot said Thursday that his club and Liverpool are in negotiations for him to succeed Jurgen Klopp as manager of the Premier League giants and he was "confident" the outcome "will become clear in the coming days".

"The only thing I can say about it is that the clubs are in negotiations," Slot told ESPN.

"It seems clear to me that I would like to go to Liverpool. Now I'm waiting to see whether the clubs reach an agreement. I'm very confident in that."

ESPN said that one of the matters being discussed for the release of the 45-year-old is compensation with the Dutch club demanding around 10.5 million euros ($11.3 million)

"The clubs have to do their job," said Slot. "And then I'm waiting. I have to respect that. It will undoubtedly become clear in the coming days."

Bayer Leverkusen boss and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso had been the favourite to succeed Klopp who has been in charge at Anfield for nine years.

However, Alonso has committed to staying at Leverkusen after leading them to a first-ever Bundesliga title.

Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim was also linked with the Liverpool vacancy but has reportedly held talks with West Ham about replacing David Moyes next season.

Slot moved to Feyenoord in 2021 after impressing in his first managerial role at AZ Alkmaar.

He led the Dutch giants to the inaugural Europa Conference League final at the end of his first season, in which they narrowly lost 1-0 to Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Slot then delivered just a second league title in 24 years to De Kuip last season before penning a new three-year deal.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said Slot's attacking tactics could be the ideal match for the Premier League club.

"I find it hard to answer of course, but I think Arne Slot is perhaps one of the better Dutch coaches at this moment," Van Dijk told Viaplay following Liverpool's 2-0 defeat at Everton on Wednesday.

"I think the way of playing and the philosophy he has, that he could be a Liverpool coach.

"Only I think from what I read and hear is that it's still far from being completed. We shall see."

If Slot is picked to take over from Klopp, who led Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2020 and won the Champions League in 2019, he will likely have to lift a team that is set to finish this season on a low note.

Liverpool's loss at Merseyside rivals Everton left them three points behind leaders Arsenal with four games left.

Third-placed Manchester City will retain the title if they win their last six matches.

After quarter-final defeats in the FA Cup and Europa League, Klopp's farewell season is becoming a damp squib.

