Sinner now wants Major trophies on grass and clay

Italy's Jannik Sinner poses with the trophy after winning the final against Germany's Alexander Zverev. — Reuters

Double Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner set his sights on mastering clay and grass courts to make himself a complete player after the Italian claimed his third hardcourt Grand Slam title on Sunday.

The world number one retained his Melbourne Park crown with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3 victory over Alexander Zverev in Rod Laver Arena, four months after his US Open triumph, to further underpin his status as the hottest player on the surface.

Sinner has reached the semifinals at the French Open and Wimbledon in the last two seasons but the 23-year-old said he hoped to assert his authority on clay and grass this year.

"You have to be a complete player, not only on one surface but on also the other two," Sinner told reporters.

"I believe last year wasn't a bad season at all on clay and on grass. I can do better, yes, but let's see. I mean, these are questions that I can answer by playing."

Sinner, who has won 37 of his last 38 matches on hardcourts, said he would dedicate his time and energy to going far in the other Grand Slams.

"I'm still young and I have time to adjust, especially on grasscourts, because I've never played the juniors. It was new when I arrived on the tour," Sinner added.

"It's exactly that what I like; the difficulties trying to understand where I can improve. Hopefully I can show that when the season arrives."

Sinner's latest triumph showed his ability to stay fully focused despite a doping case stemming from two failed drug tests in March last year that is hanging over his head.

Cleared to continue playing by tennis anti-doping bodies, the Italian could face a ban of up to two years after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and a hearing is set to start on April 16.