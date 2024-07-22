Sibling rivalry: Chantal edges sister Lara in thrilling playoff to claim Women’s English Under 25’s title at Woburn

Chantal El Chaib (r) winner of the Women's English Championship at Woburn Golf Club with Jake Sowden (l), the Men's Under-25's Champion. - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 6:39 PM

Former Abu Dhabi resident Chantal El Chaib beat her younger sister Lara in a thrilling playoff to win the 2024 Women’s English Under-25’s Championship at Woburn Golf Club over the Duchess Course.

After 54 holes the sisters were tied on two-under-par 217, forcing the playoff favouring 22-year-old Chantal.

UAE National Team player and UAE Passport holder Lara (+5), who is four years younger, led by a single shot from Wales’ Luca Thompson heading into the final day. Chantal (+4), was six shots back.

However, Chantal’s stunning spell of eight birdies, including four on the spin from holes 13-16, saw her rocket to the top of the leaderboard where she joined Lara.

While Thompson slipped away to finish third and four shots back of the lead, Lara’s level par round led to the play-off. However, Chantal’s hot form stretched into the first playoff hole where she made par while Lara missed her putt for par, handing her sister an incredible comeback victory.

“It's such an honour, honestly, I came here after the first round not expecting anything, as I played really bad,” said Chantal, who will play out of the University of Georgia next season.

“I was seven-over but then after yesterday's round, I built up some confidence. And I told my sister, actually, I was like, watch out, I might win.

“I just felt confident going into today's round, it's my first win in an England Golf tournament so it's really cool,” she added. “The turning point for me was that I was holing putts, whereas for the last two days, I couldn't hole a single thing.’

“I actually have no words, this has never happened. It's our first tournament playing together in five years. In the playoff I was relaxed, obviously, because I was against my sister. I think that's how I won - just by being relaxed and confident,” said Chantal.

Lara remained in high spirits despite the defeat and added, ‘I'll accept the loss today. I mean, I played well this week. I had a rough round the first day, but I played really well yesterday.

“Today was okay. It wasn't the best, but it wasn't the worst. At the end of the day, we're sisters, it doesn't really matter who wins here, our mum is happy either way!”

Their parents do not play golf and they had their first golf lessons at Abu Dhabi City Golf Club.

“We were encouraged to take up golf as, at the time, there was not much to do in Abu Dhabi. It was only when I was about 14 or 15 years old when I started to take golf seriously – as I saw the opportunity to go on a golf scholarship to the US,” said Chantal.

Chantal has moved to college for her final year for the warmer weather and to get some more competitive golf all year round. She has won seven college events and was voted NEC Athlete of the Year. She will fly to the US early in August.

Lara will soon be going to the US to start her golf scholarship at Jacksonville State University in Alabama.