Shoaib Malik's Insta bio change sparks speculations over divorce with Sania Mirza

A change in former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik's Instagram bio has once again fanned speculations that all is not well between him and wife Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis star.
Recently, fans pointed out that Shoaib has removed “Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar” from his bio and changed it to: “Father to One True Blessing.”
Mirza and Malik got married in 2010. And in 2018, the couple welcomed their son, Izhan Mirza-Malik.
Shoaib had written a heart-warming note for Sania after she bid goodbye to Grand Slam tennis earlier this year.
Sharing a picture of Sania, the cricketer tweeted: “You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career."
In reply, Sania said, “Thank you.” She also added a blush emoji to the post.
This was after fans speculated last November that Sania and Malik's relationship had gone sour, according to Pakistan's Geo News. The couple, however, hosted "The Mirza Malik Show" for a Pakistani streaming platform even as the rumours swirled.
Earlier this year, in April, Shoaib had denied divorce rumours, citing "busy schedule" for not being seen with Sania in recent past, according to the Times of India.
Malik insisted he and his wife were neither in any divorce process, nor were they separated, the report said, citing a Pakistani media interview. However, Shoaib also accepted that all marriages go through ups and downs, it added.
