Shiv Kapur aims for strong finish at Asian Tour's $1m Yeangder in Chinese Taipei

"I’ve had success on these courses before—it’s always great to return to familiar ground," says the Dubai Golden Visa recipient

By Nick Tarratt, Khaleej Times Guest Golf Writer

: Dubai resident Shiv Kapur (Ind) in action on the golf course in a recent Asian Tour event.- Supplied photo
Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 8:33 PM

Dubai resident and seasoned pro golfer Shiv Kapur is eyeing a strong finish to his 2024 season as he tees off in the $1 million Yeangder TPC in Chinese Taipei this week.

The 42-year-old, a Dubai Golden Visa recipient, has had a busy year on the Asian Tour and hopes to cap it off with a stellar performance. In preparation, Kapur reunited with his long-time coach Shane Gillespie at the prestigious Thai Country Club last Friday for an intensive training session before jetting off to Taipei.


With years of experience and a burning desire to finish the year on a high, Kapur is set to bring his A-game to the course, aiming to add another highlight to his already impressive career.

“I have been with Shane since 2016. I am pleased with all the work I have done with Shane,” Shiv told Khaleej Times. “I just needed a bit of a mid-season ‘all-round service check’ to my game - before my seven Asian Tour events until the end of the year.

“I have had a break during the summer to get my fitness back on track as well as connect with the family with a holiday. I am now fully energized and ready to focus on my golf for the next few weeks.”

Shiv is returning to happy hunting grounds – he won the Volvo Masters of Asia in 2005 at Thai Country Club and did well in the 2022 Mercuries Taiwan Masters at Taiwan Golf & Country Club, where he had a top 10 finish.

He is currently 92nd in the Asian Tour’s Order of Merit and is looking to make a promising move up the Rankings.

Shiv has seven international professional victories to his name, including the 2013 Dubai Festival City Challenge Tour Grand Final on the Challenge Tour, the development tour of the DP World Tour, at Al Badia Golf Club, Dubai.

Others in this week’s 150-player field include John Catlin (USA), current leader of the Asian Tour’s International Series Order of Merit, Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) as well as a strong contingent of regular elite Asian Tour players as well as Taipei players.

Shiv’s Schedule:

26th – 29th September 2024, TPC Yeangder, Linkou International Golf & Country Club, Chinese Taipei.

3rd – 6th October, 2024, Mercuries Taiwan Masters, Taiwan Golf & Country Club, Chinese Taipei.

17th – 20th October 2024, Black Mountain Championship, Black Mountain Golf Club, Thailand.

24th – 27th October, 2024, International Series Thailand, Thai Country Club, Thailand.

21st – 24th November, 2024, LINK Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong Golf Club, China.

27th – 30th November, 2024, International Series Qatar, Doha Golf Club, Qatar.

4th – 7th December 2024, PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia.

