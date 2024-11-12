Sharjah Old Cars Club drives UAE's 53rd National Day celebrations into high gear

All participants are required to complete liability waivers provided by SOCC to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all involved. — Supplied photo

As the UAE’s 53rd National Day fast approaches, the Sharjah Old Cars Club (SOCC) is primed to put vintage car enthusiasts and cultural explorers back in the driver’s seat with the eagerly awaited ‘Route 71’ rally.

Set to take place on December 2, the second edition in partnership with Sharjah Driving Institute as the Official Sponsor of the event and Emirates Auctions as the Logistics Partner, promises to accelerate the celebration of the UAE’s spirit, steering participants through a carefully mapped route that navigates iconic landscapes, heritage sites, and breathtaking vistas, each turn in the journey serving as a tribute to the nation’s rich legacy.

Spanning across six stations across Sharjah, the participating drivers will set off from SOCC at 9am and cruise first to the serene Al Badayer Retreat, journeying onward to Sharjah Safari, before making their way to the scenic Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba.

Their course then winds through the architectural splendour of Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre and concludes with a final stop at the historic coastal town of Dibba Al-Hisn. This vivid tour offers participants an immersive experience that encapsulates the UAE’s unique heritage while capturing the essence of adventure that has drawn vintage car enthusiasts to the rally since its inception.

“Building on the remarkable success of last year’s event, the second edition of Route 71 embodies a revitalised spirit—one that not only showcases the timeless allure of vintage cars but also deeply honours our collective national pride," said Dr. Mohammed Bin Butti Al-Hajeri, Vice Chairman of SOCC.

“Our devotion to classic cars resonates profoundly with the UAE’s National Day spirit. These vehicles are far more than historical artefacts; they are treasured icons of our nation’s evolution since 1971.

"As we progress through each station, these cars tell rich stories of the past, strengthening an enduring connection to the UAE’s heritage. This rally is a celebration of our shared journey, bringing a deep sense of joy and pride to everyone who takes part.”

All participants are required to complete liability waivers provided by SOCC to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all involved. Each driver will receive an exclusive event passport, stamped at each station to mark their journey. The rally will culminate in a grand celebration as participants return to the Sharjah Old Cars Club, where winners will be honoured with commemorative gifts, and certificates amidst a celebratory backdrop, capturing a timeless memory of their rally experience.