Shames Al Hashemi lands net eagle to win 29th Dubai Duty Free UAE Nationals Cup

Shames Al Hashemi was the overall winner of the 29th Dubai Duty Free UAE Nationals Cup which was held on the Faldo Course at the Emirates Golf Club.
A field of 40 Emirati golfers competed in a Stableford format where Al Hashemi scored 36 points, for a narrow victory.
Al Hashemi had a great start to his back nine, where he made a gross birdie on hole 10, which was then followed by a net eagle on hole 14.
In tied second were Rashed Al Emadi and Rayyan Al Maazmi, who both carded 35 points.
Rashed played consistently throughout his round, where he made net birdies on holes 14 and 16, while the highlight of Rayyan’s round came on the front nine, where he made a gross birdie on hole 8.
Dubai Duty Free Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi, along with Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President, Marketing were joined by General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation at the prize presentation.
Commenting on the UAE Nationals Cup, Cidambi said: “Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all the participants who played today. We were pleased to have 10 junior golfers participate and to have several female golfers play.
“We are keen to grow this tournament, which marks its 30th anniversary next year. Thanks to Emirates Golf Club for their efforts in ensuring a great day was had by all.”
General Abdullah Alhashmi added: The UAE Nationals Cup is a highlighted event for the UAE national golf community every year. For almost three decades, Dubai Duty Free and the Emirates Golf Federation have worked together to encourage UAE nationals to play the sport of golf.
“On behalf of the Emirates Golf Federation, I would like to personally thank Mr. Colm McLoughlin for his hard work, support, and leadership in UAE Golf development. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and growing the game that we all love.”
McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free executive vice chairman and CEO, will be stepping down from his role on May 31, 2024, after 55 years in the travel retail industry and 41 years of leadership in Dubai Duty Free.
In the Junior Division, Tariq Khoory won with 32 points. Tariq had a great finish to his round where he made three net birdies in his last five holes. In the Ladies Division, Aasiya Saleem won with 34 points after finishing strong with a net birdie on Hole 18.
In the Gross Division, Intissar Rich won with 37 points. Intissar had an incredible front nine where she shot a gross 33 which included birdies on holes 3, 5 and the very difficult 6th hole.
