Shames Al Hashemi: Driving Emirati golf to new heights and inspiring the next generation

Shames Al Hashemi is a proud flagbearer of Emirati golf, - Photo Instagram

Shames Al Hashemi has been a familiar name in UAE golf for years. A proven winner with several tournament victories—including the prestigious Dubai Duty Free UAE Nationals Cup—he has long been a proud representative of Emirati golf.

Now, as a co-owner of the Desert Knights team in the Ultimate Golf Challenge Season 2, he’s on a mission to grow the game and bring more local players into the fold.

Shames’ journey in the Ultimate Golf Challenge began when his playing partner, Marwan Hadi, pitched the idea of forming a team. It didn’t take much convincing and they bco-founded the Desert Knights.

"I thought it was a great idea to have an Emirati team in the mix," he says. "The organizers have done a fantastic job to put this event together and it's very attractive.

Aasiya Saleem. - Photo Instagram

Everything is well-organized. We’re excited to be playing together and looking forward to a great season."

The Desert Knights blend Emirati and expatriate talent, reflecting the tournament’s mix of competition and inclusion. But Shames hopes to see even more local golfers join in future editions.

"Half of our team is Emirati, but we’d love to see that number grow," he says. "Hopefully, more local players will step up and get involved."

A Growing Game in the UAE

Shames is optimistic about where golf is headed in the UAE and beyond.

"Golf has seen a huge surge in interest globally since COVID-19, and it’s the same here," he says. "I know so many Emiratis who have started playing, especially younger kids. It’s exciting to see."

That shift, he believes, will shape the future of the game.

"In a generation or two, we’ll have a much larger pool of local players competing at all levels,” says Shames, oozing confidence.

"The women's game is looking very healthy with players like Aasiya Saleem and Sara Ali making their mark."