Scottish golfer Ewen Ferguson reveals how Spanish ace Jon Rahm inspired his move to Dubai

UAE resident Ewen Ferguson (second from left) with officials from the Dubai Sports Council and DP World Tour at a media announcement at the DSC offices. - Supplied photo

Scottish professional Ewen Ferguson is looking to build on his strong track record in the UAE as he competes in the DP World Tour Play-Offs, including the $9 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links and the season-ending $10 million DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Currently sitting in 32nd place in the Race to Dubai, the Dubai resident is in high spirits and good form, ready for two significant weeks ahead. He has performed well in the UAE and the surrounding region, having won the 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and finishing ninth in the 2022 DP World Tour Championship. This will mark Ferguson’s third time qualifying for the season-ending tournament on the DP World Tour.

He also played in both the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championships in 2022 and 2023 before it became part of the DP World Tour Play-Offs, where he comfortably made the cut on both visits.

He finished tied 11th in the Dubai Invitational, held at the start of this year at Dubai Creek Golf Resort – nine shots back of fellow Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood (Eng). In addition, he finished tied for 23rd in this year’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah and has been a keen supporter of DP World Tour events in RAK over the years.

Asked why he has chosen Dubai as his base for his career and life moving forward Ewen responded, “It is all thanks to Jon Rahm. I played with him a couple of years ago in the first round on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. As we walked off downhill from the first tee – he asked my where I lived. I said Glasgow and he replied – ‘How are you going to get better – wintering in Scotland?

“By the time I reached the first green – I had decided to move over here to Dubai as my main home base. I plan to properly base myself here in Dubai and travel from here around the world – wherever that is.”

Ewen’s family is back in Scotland and his girlfriend is here at the moment – she travels back and forth to be with Ewen.

‘I currently live in Dubai Marina, through my company sponsorship – but I am looking to get a Dubai Golden VISA,” he said.

“Out here in Dubai is great – everything feels amazing. I really enjoy it – I love all the practice facilities in Dubai and the UAE at the golf courses.

“I am a member of Jumeirah Golf Estates. I am very well looked after by Stephen Hubner, the Club Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, and all the team there,” he added. “I can imagine myself moving forward, living at Jumeirah Golf Estates – that is my dream.”

Ewen has taken a couple of weeks off tour to prepare and energise himself for the next two events in the UAE.

Asked about his short and long-term goals, he said without hesitation, “I want to get my PGA Tour Card through being in the Top 10 available spots – not already a PGA Tour member, on the Race to Dubai, as well as to play in more Majors.”