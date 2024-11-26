Saudi Arabia's Hattan Alsaif draws strength from home fans

Hattan Alsaif will look for her third straight win when she takes on Lilia Osmani in an amateur bout on the most star-studded PFL event of the year. — X

On Friday, November 29, the PFL SmartCage returns to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the first-ever PFL MENA Championships, which will feature the best fighters from the Middle East region competing to become among the inaugural PFL MENA Champions.

One of the fighters that’s sure to get a massive ovation from the fans in Riyadh will be amateur standout and history-maker Hattan Alsaif, who hails from The Kingdom.

Earlier this year, Alsaif became the first female fighter from Saudi Arabia to sign with a major global mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, and has since gone 2-0 inside the SmartCage, with two impressive stoppage wins.

Now, Alsaif looks to make it three straight when she takes on Lilia Osmani in an amateur bout on the most star-studded PFL event of the year.

As she gets ready to step back into action, Alsaif shares what motivates her to put in the work on a daily basis.

"What motivates me to perform at a level worthy of the occasion is competing on home soil and in front of my Saudi fans, who will come from all over the Kingdom to cheer for me as the first Saudi woman to participate in a global event within the PFL season,” Alsaif explained.

At just 22 years of age and with only three two MMA bouts under her belt, it may seem like she doesn’t have much experience yet. Prior to making the jump to MMA however, Alsaif was already a decorated combat sports athlete, having won world championships in Muay Thai and having competed all over the globe.

No matter which part of the world she’s lacing up her gloves however, Alsaif maintains that it’s the fans at home that continues to give her strength.

"The Saudi audience is undoubtedly my source of strength, whether I’m competing inside or outside the Kingdom,” Alsaif stated. “I’ve competed in world championships abroad—I’m the Muay Thai world champion in Bangkok and the Arab champion in Abu Dhabi, UAE. I’m very proud and happy with the immense support from the Kingdom’s leadership and people.

“This gives me a sense of strength and responsibility to deliver my best and make my audience proud,” she continued. It’s undeniable that since becoming the first female from The Kingdom to sign and compete on a major combat sports organization, Alsaif’s impact on the sports scene in the Middle East has been incredible. She hopes that she can become a source of inspiration and a catalyst for the continuous growth of MMA in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. "Engaging in combat sports will contribute to spreading this discipline in the Kingdom,” she commented. “Many women reach out to me, expressing their admiration for the skills and high levels I’ve showcased. They aspire to follow in my footsteps and pursue this combat sport." ALSO READ: 'I went to a dark place': Muhammad Ali's grandson on what led to his big fight debut in Saudi Arabia