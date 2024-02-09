Salwa Alsabah, Sporting volleyball teams impress at Arab Women Sports Tournament

Hosts celebrated in front of over 40,000 fans after a breathless encounter at Al Thumama Stadium
Kuwaiti Salwa Alsabah and Egypt's Sporting have underlined their credentials as title contenders at the volleyball event of the ongoing Arab Women Sports Tournament.
On Thursday, Salwa Alsabah and Sporting secured 3-0 wins to enter the quarterfinals of the competition.
The Kuwaiti team's victory came against Syria's Taldara SC in Group B, with the score reading 25 -17, 25-21, 25 -15.
The Egyptian team secured their win against Iraqi Akkad Ankawa SC in Group A with three sets, 25-8, 25-8, 25 12,.
Meanwhile, Lebanon's Byblos Volleyball Club secured a win against UAE's Fatima bint Mubarak Academy. The Lebanese team dominated the match as they won in three sets, 25-17, 25-11, 25-12, and secured runners-up position in Group A behind Sporting Egypt.
Sharjah Women knew how to turn their initial setback around against Jordan's De La Salle after losing the first set (22-25). They secured a well-deserved victory by dominating the remaining sets with scores of 25-12, 25-19, and 25-15.
At the end of the preliminary round, Egypt's Sporting and Kuwait's Salwa Al-Sabah secured the top positions in Group A and B, respectively. They will compete in the quarterfinals on Friday.
