Saif Alblooshi strikes gold as UAE win four medals on opening day at IMMAF Youth World Championships

Abu Dhabi event is a vital steppingstone for future MMA stars says IMMAF CEO Densign White

Action from the IMMAF Youth World Championships. = Supplied Photo

By Team KT Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 11:12 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 11:14 PM

Saif Alblooshi, a self-confessed Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fan, secured the UAE’s first gold medal as the IMMAF Youth World Championships got off to a rousing start at a packed Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

After Aisha Alhammadi gave Team UAE a strong start capturing silver in the

Women / Youth C / 57 Kg division Alblooshi overcame difficult opponents from Ukraine and Tajikistan to win gold in the 40kg division for Men / Youth C.

There was more success for Team UAE when Rakan Alyammahi claimed silver in the 34kg division for Men / Youth C while Sara Alzarooni won the fourth medal of the day when securing bronze in the 40kg division for Women / Youth C,

Alblooshi dedicated his victory to the leaders of the UAE.

Winners on the podium at the IMMAF Youth World Championships. = Supplied Photo

“I am thankful to our wise leaders and wholeheartedly dedicate this achievement to them, along with my coach, my family, and everyone who supported me throughout this journey.” he said.

“My rigorous training was aimed at reaching the podium and bringing honor to my country.

“MMA is a wonderful sport, and I am delighted to be a part of it.”

Aisha AlHammadi also expressed her great happiness at winning the silver medal after defeating opponents from Azerbaijan and India.

“I was looking forward to winning the first place, but thank God I achieved the second place and the silver medal,” she said. “In the future, I will strive for the first place, and the important thing is that I raised the UAE flag on the podium, pleasing my family, and coaches.”

The IMMAF Youth World Championships served up a feat of action on day one. - Supplied Photo

The championships are being held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and organised by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and features a record 636 athletes from 45 countries.

The opening day’s contests showcased the skills of fighters in the Youth C (12-13 years) division while highlighting the exceptional skills and determination

Brigadier Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Federation’s Mixed Martial Arts Committee, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to The President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unwavering support of the country’s sports and athletes.

He also extended his sincere appreciation to Sheikh Khaled for his generous patronage of the IMMAF Youth World Championships.

“Hosting the IMMAF Youth World Championships for the second consecutive year has firmly contributed to solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as the global MMA capital,” he said.

“The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation takes pride in organising this prestigious tournament at par with international standards. By bringing together the finest young talents from across the globe, we showcase our dedication to hosting world-class events and provide a platform for these remarkable athletes to compete.

“As we witness these exceptional athletes display their incredible skills and unwavering determination, their passion for the sport becomes a source of inspiration for us all. This championship not only highlights the future stars of MMA but also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for international sporting events,” Al Dhaheri added.

“I am immensely proud of our UAE national team for their brilliant performance, and I believe that their exemplary display will motivate aspiring athletes to further embrace the sport of MMA and raise the UAE flag high.”

Densign White MBE, CEO of IMMAF, applauded the passion and dedication of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation in developing and promoting the sport of MMA.

“It is with great pleasure and admiration that I witness the remarkable start of the IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“The first day’s contests were brimmed with excitement and sportsmanship, showcasing the remarkable talent of young athletes. It showcases how the championships serve as a vital steppingstone for the future stars of MMA, and I am excited to see how this championship will inspire and shape the next generation of athletes,” White added.

“Together, we are paving the way for the bright future of Mixed Martial Arts on the global scale,”