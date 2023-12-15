Sachar holds off Sen for divisional honours in Senior Champions Tour

Vikas Sachar, winner of Division B with left to right Jeev Milkha Singh, Dr James Hay (FOSROC) and co-founder of The Senior Champions Tour, Vijay Vasu. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 11:02 AM

Playing off a 16 handicap Vikas Sachar shot a best-of-the-day 39 points to win Division B honours in The Senior Champions Tour (TSCT) December festive fixture at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

Teeing off on hole 2 in this shotgun start Stableford format, Sachar had five gross pars and a gross birdie on the par five 13th hole for an 84 gross against the strict par of 71.

He won on a back-nine countback from Sourit Sen, with 21 points on holes 10 – 18.

The Guest of Honour, who also assisted at the prize presentation was Dubai-based Indian golf legend, Jeev Milka Singh. Jeev has just completed his final event around the world on the Legends Tour in Mauritius. He finished 13th in the Tour’s season-long Order of Merit which was won by England’s Peter Baker.

Jeev was helped at the presentation by Dr James Hay, Chairman of FOSROC, the title sponsor of TSCT.

Other Divisional winners on the day were Joon Eun (Gross 76), PT Jain (10) winning Division A, Claudette Dumoulin (5) winning the Ladies, Anand Lakhiani (13) winning the Super Seniors and Khalil Hassan (6) the Guest Division.

Vijay Vasu, the co-founder of The Senior Champions Tour, commented: “We have had another great day here at Trump International in Dubai. The golf course was in excellent condition, especially the fast-running greens, some of the best we have seen on our travels in the UAE with TSCT this season.

“We are seeing a significant rise in both TSCT memberships and interest in TSCT memberships from golfers, both male and female, over 50 years old for men and over 40 years old for ladies, over the past few weeks.

“We have now established our model of competitive midweek golf amongst like-minded golfers in a setting that encourages networking and friendship,” Vasu added. “Congratulations to all the winners. I feel TSCT Handicap Committee might have some business to do at its next meeting, with some excellent golf and scores from some of our regulars.”

The 2023 – 24 TSCT Order of Merit will see the top three players at season end, being invited to play in the Pro-Am of the Saadiyat Beach Challenge Tour event in Abu Dhabi in April 2024 alongside the best players on the Challenge Tour.

The next event on TSCT is at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Wednesday 10th January, 2024. For further information on TSCT Visit www.TSCT.ae

TSCT is sponsored and supported by FOSROC, RSA Global, BMW AGMC, GOLFTEC, Bisdesk.com, eGolf Megastore, De Luca Sartoria and is sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF)>

Results (Stableford)

Gross

Eun 76 (+5).

Division A

PT Jain 34.

Rupani 34.

Division B

Sachar 39.

Sen 39.

Ladies Division

Natali 31.

Super Senior

Lakhiani 34.

Guest Division

Khalil 35

TSCT Calendar Fixtures:

Wednesday 10th January, 2024 – Abu Dhabi Golf Club (National Course).

Wednesday 31st January, 2024 – Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman.

Wednesday 21st February, 2024 – Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah.

Wednesday 10th April, 2024 – Jumeirah Golf Estates (Fire course).