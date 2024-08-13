Saadiyat Beach Golf Club redesigning back nine to enhance playing experience of the golf course

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in Abu Dhabi. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 4:07 PM

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club has officially closed its back nine holes as part of an ambitious development project aimed at enhancing the course's design.

The redesign is being overseen by the original designer, golf legend Gary Player, in collaboration with Nicklaus Design.

One of the most exciting aspects of the redevelopment is the addition of another signature ocean-facing par 3 hole, which will further elevate the course's standing among the world's elite golf destinations.

The closure, which began on August 1st, 2024, affects holes 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, and 18.

The enhanced course is expected to reopen in mid-2025, offering golfers an even more spectacular playing experience.

“The back-nine holes will be closed for some time – in the meantime the back-nine has some planned adjustments in routing – under the supervision of both the original designer and golf legend Gary Player in association with Nicklaus Design,” a spokesperson commented. “Included in the re-design is another ocean-fronted par 3 hole.”

The Clubhouse. Driving Range, Golf Academy, and all additional club facilities will remain fully operational during the work.

“The golf course will continue to operate with the front nine being played as either just nine holes or a repeat of the front nine as 18 holes,” the spokesperson added.

All the work is expected to be completed and the back nine will re-open to complete the 18 holes in mid-2025.