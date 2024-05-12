E-Paper

Ruthless Lomachenko seizes IBF title with late Kambosos TKO in Australia

Dual Olympic gold medalist stays with his plan to overwhelm the Greek-born local favourite in the 11th round

By Reuters

Vasiliy Lomachenko in action against George Kambosos Jr. - Reuters
Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 2:40 PM

Ukraine's Vasiliy Lomachenko delivered a devastating technical knockout in the 11th round of his bout against local favourite George Kambosos Jr to claim the vacant IBF lightweight championship title in Perth on Sunday.

"Loma", as the two-time Olympic gold medallist is known as, thoroughly dominated the showdown while Kambosos struggled to land his blows and hit the deck in the 11th round.


When the bout resumed, Lomachenko (21-19-3) unleashed a flurry of punches to seal his victory in front of 14,000-plus fans at the RAC Arena.

"My plan was to adjust to my opponent," Lomachenko, who won golds at Beijing in 2008 (Featherweight) and London in 2012 (Lightweight) said after the fight.


"This is what I did in the fight. Toward the end of the rounds I needed to finish strong. In the last three rounds, I was trying to find his body."

Lomachenko was in charge right from the go, and his technical superiority was evident as he controlled the distance and struck with neat combinations.

The 36-year-old landed a sickening left hook in the eighth round that left Kambosos with blood streaming from near his right eye.

Kambosos (24-21-3) doffed his hat to his opponent who is also two world championship titles in 2008 and 2011.

"He's one of the best fighters in history," the 30-year-old said.

"I'm not ashamed. I wanted to finish the fight on the feet, I really did."

