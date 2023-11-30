Rugby: Top teams vie for Emirates Dubai 7s glory

The tournament will see 24 best men's and women's international rugby sevens teams in action at the Sevens Stadium. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 7:02 PM

South Africa and Australia are all set to launch their title defence at the Emirates Dubai 7s (December 1-3).

The tournament will see 24 best men’s and women’s international rugby sevens teams in action at the Sevens Stadium.

Following back-to-back triumphs in 2021 and 2022, South Africa, who will be bidding for a hat-trick of men’s titles in Dubai, have been grouped with reigning HSBC SVNS champions, New Zealand, Samoa and Canada in Pool A.

Last year’s Dubai 7s men’s runners-up Ireland face Argentina, Australia and Spain in Pool B while Pool C consists of France, USA, Fiji and Great Britain.

The women’s event is equally impressive with reigning Dubai champions Australia drawn alongside Ireland, Japan and Brazil in Pool B.

World champions New Zealand, who finished second in Dubai last year, are in Pool A with Fiji, Great Britain and South Africa while Canada, Spain, USA and France make up Pool C.

All matches will be played on Pitches 1 and 2 with the top two teams and two best third-placed sides advancing to the quarterfinals as they look to continue their journey to Finals Day on Sunday evening.

As well as the elite matches, the Emirates Dubai 7s packed schedule also includes a number of Invitational tournaments for the sporting extravaganza.

Across the three days, there will be 16 rugby tournaments, six netball competitions, three cricket and fitness tournaments, as well as eight padel events, attracting nearly 5,000 athletes.

The organisers also revealed a full line up of experiences that fans can look forward to during the National Day weekend.

Beyond the great sporting action, fans can expect an unforgettable festival experience, including fantastic family-friendly activities, an engaging entertainment lineup and world-class live music performances.

