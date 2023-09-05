Rugby: Tickets for biggest ever Emirates Dubai 7s now on sale

Fans at last year's Emirates Dubai 7s. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 12:15 AM

The highly anticipated return of the Emirates Dubai 7s is here with tickets now on sale for the region’s biggest sports and entertainment festival, set to return from December 1 to 3 during the UAE National Day weekend.

Fans can choose from a variety of experiences to enjoy at the year-ending spectacle at Dubai’s Sevens Stadium in the ultimate event weekend for all.

In an international celebration of sport, music and entertainment, the 2023 edition of Emirates Dubai 7s will feature its biggest line-up to date with world-class international athletes, global artists and state-of-the-art hospitality experiences heading to Dubai this December for the premier weekend festival, with tickets starting from only AED 425.

Alongside the main sevens tournament, fans can witness exciting sporting action from amateur rugby, netball, cricket, and fitness teams across the weekend.

Last year’s edition saw global attendance from elite and amateur athletes alike, hosting over 5600 participants and 420 teams of all levels and ages from 32 countries competing at The Sevens Stadium in 2022.

Organisers have confirmed further plans to expand the competitions to meet demand in 2023, promising an activity for everyone, from sporting fans to festival goers, families, fitness enthusiasts, and more.

Away from the pitch, this year’s event will see a talented mix of award-winning international and local artists and entertainers perform across the four iconic stages – Rugby Rocks, Heineken Tavern, Beats on 2 and Frequency on 8 – as the sun-soaked days transition to evenings of fun-filled entertainment.