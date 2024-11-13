Rory McIlroy and Gurbax Singh lead teams to victory in thrilling Rolex Pro-Ams

Rory McIlroy (r) with his DP World 5 Team, winners of the Rolex Pro-Am, the curtain raiser to the 2024 DP World Tour Championship, teeing off tomorrow (Thursday) on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. - Supplied photo

Rory McIlroy, the world’s No. 3 ranked player, led his DP World 5 Team to victory in the first of two Rolex Pro-Ams at Jumeirah Golf Estates, the curtain-raiser for this week’s $10 million DP World Tour Championship.

The team posted an impressive 29-under-par at the Earth Course.

In the afternoon, the BMW 2 Team, captained by Gurbax Singh and featuring professional Ángel Hidalgo (Spain) alongside amateurs Satnam Kaur and Sandeep Singh, claimed the best score of the day with a stellar 35-under-par.

The DP World Tour Championship is the final event of the 2024 DP World Tour season.

McIlroy’s team of Joseph Cha, Zahid Noorani and Aazar Khwaja took the Gold Medal podium trophies, with nines of 10 under and 19 under.

They won on a back-nine countback from the title sponsor Rolex Team of team of professional Adam Scott (Aus), Arnaud Laborde, Iona Stephen and General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

The format was ‘Tour Scramble’ involving ‘Par is your Friend,’ where all players tee off and the best tee shot is selected where all players then play from. Any net scores under par by any of the teams count towards the team score.

Attention now turns to Thursday’s first round of the DP World Tour Championship where the Race to Dubai title will be decided. Only Thriston Lawrence (RSA) can catch the leader Rory McIlroy for that trophy.

The full field of 50 players is set for the DP World Tour Championship, but defending champion Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark) is notably absent. Unfortunately for fans, he did not progress from last week's $9 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, finishing in 59th place in the season-long Race to Dubai. David Ravetto (Spain) claimed the final spot, securing the 50th position to play this week."

Results

Morning Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy (NI), DP World 5, J. Cha, Z. Noorani and A. Khwaja. 29 Under Par.

Adam Scott (Aus), Rolex Geneva 1, A. Laborde, I Stephen and General A. Alhashmi. 29 Under Par.

Darius Van Driel (RSA), Hilton 2, K. Van Den Berg, J. Jelinik and S. Seth. 29 Under Par.