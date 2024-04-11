Rome win bolsters Medvedev's confidence levels for claycourt swing

Defending Masters champion Jon Rahm’s RangeGoats GC top team event at Trump National Doral
Daniil Medvedev got his claycourt season off to a winning start by beating Gael Monfils 6-2 6-4 at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday and the Russian said his victory in Rome last year has given him belief he can win any tournament on the surface.
Hardcourt specialist Medvedev won his first title on clay by beating Holger Rune in the Rome final, though that victory was immediately followed by a first-round exit at the French Open.
The 28-year-old's best performance at the claycourt major came in 2021 when he reached the quarter-finals and Medvedev said he has reached a point where he accepts he just has to find different ways of winning on the surface.
"Last season mainly showed me that I can win any tournament on clay, because when you win Rome and you go to the quarters in the French, playing five sets, I believe I can win any tournament," he told reporters.
"There's no difference between the French Open or Rome. The French Open is a Grand Slam, so it's a bit different, but if you are able to do well in those tournaments, you are able to play any clay court tournament. It's good for my confidence.
"Clay is different from hard courts, because on hard courts I know I will, 90% of cases, will win... I don't like clay as much as hard courts because of all that, but I'm in a moment when I accept this.
"I try to find solutions, and I'm very happy in the zone I'm in right now."
ALSO READ
Defending Masters champion Jon Rahm’s RangeGoats GC top team event at Trump National Doral
Ronaldo even raised his fist at the referee after getting the red card as Al Nassr lost to Al Hilal 2-1
His frank assessment came after Verstappen finished the race at the Suzuka circuit almost 13 seconds clear of his team mate Sergio Perez
Verstappen failed to finish in Australia a fortnight ago but he was in control for the entire race at Suzuka
Villa to rue second-half collapse against relegation-threatened Burnley that could prove costly in bid to qualify for next season's Champions League
The English batter's last ball century was the highlight of RR's win as they maintained their clean slate of four wins from four matches
The Chennai Super King player's tally of 148 runs from four matches puts him among the top 10 batters this season
The Belgian became only the 18th man in the Club's history to reach three figures for goals scored