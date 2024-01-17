Rogers on a mission to raise the standards at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club

Andrew Rogers, the new CEO of VOGO Hospitality at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.- Supplied photo

Andrew Rogers is a man on a mission.

AS CEO of the Abu Dhabi Golf Club and the VOGO Golf Resort & Spa in Abu Dhabi the veteran administrator has ambitious plans to enhance the golfing experience at the Capital’s prestigious venues.

“My role as CEO for VOGO Hospitality has seen the reflagging from the Westin to VOGO Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa together with the Abu Dhabi Golf Club,” he said.

“The short-term plan is to implement and oversee the integration of the right staffing levels and skills to ensure the resort can offer a world-class guest experience.

“There are also several improved changes to be made to the business model and then there are the enhancements to the course itself,” added Rogers, who was formally trained at Hotel School in Cape Town South Africa and has worked for several large hotel groups in Africa including City Lodge, Southern Sun, Tsogo Sun, IHG, aha Hotels & Lodges.

Highlighting the changes that are being undertaken at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Rogers said: “Notable changes are the closure to the nine-hole Garden Course which will undergo a significant new golf villa development after which a 9-hole Par-3 course is to be constructed.

“In addition, we have just added the best quality flood lights to the back-nine of the National Course, which has successfully hosted many significant events in 2023 including the DP World Tour’s Hero Cup, the Challenge Tour’s Abu Dhabi Challenge, the WATC Championship’s and the LIV Promotions event, to ensure the night golfing experience is one of the best in the GCC.

“The irrigation systems are also being enhanced and certain areas being reduced to create the original desert look and feel and enhance the playability of the course<” he added.

“We have also recently acquired the Oubaai Hotel Golf & Spa resort in George South Africa. This unique Ernie Els-designed resort is iconic and will also be undergoing renovations to the hotel and golf course during the upcoming winter period to position it as a championship venue.’

“VOGO now is a work in progress – or as we golfers would term it – GUR – we are in the process of establishing the VOGO Mission, Vision and values,” Rogers continued. “VOGO will represent the best in class when it comes to the guest/customer experiences in terms of the quality of its products, Team Associates, sustainability initiatives and the community.”

Andrew, 55, was involved in the establishment of the first listed Hotel REIT in South Africa on the JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) - Hospitality Property Fund initially as the COO and then CEO. HPF was the largest owner of Marriott-flagged assets along with Starwood, Radisson, IHG and independent resort properties in Africa.

A career spanning some 34 years in the industry has seen Rogers’ involvement in some trophy assets mainly on the African continent and more recently in the UAE where he currently lives with his wife Angela and twins Joshua and Matthew.