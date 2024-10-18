'Riyadh always puts on a mega show': Francis Ngannou gears up for epic return to MMA in Saudi capital

Ngannou weighed in at 256.8 lbs at the official weigh-ins, which took place on Friday morning in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

As Francis Ngannou prepares for his highly anticipated return to mixed martial arts (MMA) this Saturday night (October 19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the stakes have never been higher. The former UFC heavyweight champion, now competing for the Professional Fighters League (PFL), is set to face the formidable Renan Ferreira in what promises to be a monumental clash in the cage.

Ngannou's journey back to MMA has been nothing short of transformative. After a two-fight boxing stint against top-tier opponents like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, he now finds himself eager to reclaim his throne in the MMA world.

Reflecting on the pressures that come with this transition, Ngannou acknowledges the weight of expectation: “Success comes with responsibility; it’s not à la carte. Yes, there’s a lot of pressure. I never used to worry so much before, but now I do have to think of the outcome. It’s the flipside of growth and success.”

Face-off with Renan Ferreira

For Ngannou, this fight isn’t just a return; it’s an opportunity to make a powerful statement. “I think my fight is not a return to MMA because I never left, but it’s a big night for me to make a statement, to discover myself, and to prove [to the world] what I’m made of.”

Facing Ferreira, a 6-foot-8-inch giant, adds an additional layer of challenge. “It’s the biggest challenge so far. I would definitely say he’s at the top of the line when it comes to my toughest contenders," the ex-UFC champion admits candidly.

His experience in Riyadh has also been a highlight of his preparations. “Riyadh is definitely on top of the sports game right now. I feel good to be here. It’s my third time here, and I’ve been enjoying the process. Sometimes it doesn’t go my way, but it's always a mega show," Ngannou told the media at the conference that took place in the Mayadeen Theatre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Despite the challenges posed by Ferreira, Ngannou remains determined. “But my entire life, my biggest opponent has always been me,” he says, addressing the mental battle he faces within. As he gears up for fight night, Ngannou confidently asserts, “I am going to get him on the night, so he should be ready.” The co-main event will showcase another significant world title bout: the Women’s Featherweight PFL Super Fight Championship. The legendary Cris 'Cyborg' (27-2, 1 NC), widely regarded as the greatest female MMA fighter of all time, will go up gainst PFL two-division Champion Larissa Pacheco (23-4). Additionally, the night will feature a third title fight for the Bellator Middleweight World Championship, pitting the undefeated champion Johnny Eblen (15-0) against Fabian Edwards (13-3). UAE fans as well as fans in the region can watch PFL 'Battle of the giants' live on DAZN. ALSO READ: Where to watch Ngannou vs. Ferreira: All you need to know about PFL Super Fight in Saudi Arabia