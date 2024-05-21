E-Paper

Reviewing the 2024 USPGA: Xander Schauffele was the best all-around player by a long shot

Records were broken with the 62s from Schauffele and Lowry being the lowest rounds in the history of the event

By Nick Tarratt, Khaleej Times Guest Golf Writer

: Xander Schauffele wins his first Major at the 2024 USPGA. - Supplied photo
Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 7:00 PM

Now that the second Major of 2024 is behind us, let’s reflect on the highs and lows, who performed well and what is next for others.

First of all, congratulations to 30-year-old Xander Schauffler on his first Major – and a wire-to-wire victory. It is his first win since the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open and he has been trending nicely this year – but that ‘W’ was still elusive.


His rounds of 62, 68, 68 and 65 show a model of consistency against the strongest of fields over a very challenging, but fair golf course.

Shane Lowry of Ireland during the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. - AFP
A look at the published statistics for the week – just shows he was the best all-around player for the four rounds:


Strokes Gained off the Tee: 3rd.

Strokes Gained approach to Greens: 2nd.

Strokes Gained, Putting: 13th.

Greens in Regulation: 1st.

Scrambling: 3rd.

Putts per Greens in Regulation: 6th.

Add to that list the most birdies (25) the least bogeys (2) and just one double and you have a Major champion.

LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau showed his level of play. - Instagram
The statistics never lie, but huge congratulations for his mental strength especially after bogeying the par-five 10th hole – to bounce back with a birdie two on hole 11 and another on 12. That will have been one of the key moments in that final round.

The tournament is known for traditionally inviting the top 20 PGA Club Pros from their PGA Club Pro Championship. Two PGA Club Pros made the cut 0 Jeremy Wells and Braden Shattuck. That is quite an achievement for them both.

Records were broken this week – the 62s from Schauffele in round one and by Shane Lowry in round three were the lowest rounds in the history of the USPGA.

Also, Schauffele shot the lowest 72-hole total of 21 under par in any Major Championship.

Rory McIlroy was never quite in the mix - USA TODAY Sports
LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau showed his level of play with a final round 64 to fall one short of the champion.

Strong performances from Europeans, Viktor Hovland (3rd), Dubai resident Thomas Detry (tied 4th), Justin Rose (tied 6th), Shane Lowry (tied 6th), and Robert MacIntyre (tied 9th) will give hope for a good season for these players.

Rory McIlroy was never quite in the mix and finished in tied 12th. Is it really 10 years since he won that last Major?

Tiger Woods continued his struggles and missed the cut. How does he move forward? He has shown his intention to play once a month – his next event is likely to be the US Open at Pinehurst, No. 2, from June 13-16 where he has received a special invite to play.

Tiger Woods continued his struggles and missed the cut.. - USA TODAY Sports
His record in 2024 does not make good reading. But what does the greatest of many a generation do next? Perhaps we will find out soon.

The Majors are now, arguably the only place the golfing fan can see most of the best players in the world competing together.

That is what makes them so special and it is now just 26 days until the first ball is struck at the 2024 US Open.

We cannot wait!

