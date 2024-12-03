Resilient Jeev Milkha Sing aims to end 2024 on a high note, building on his legacy

Friend of Dubai, Jeev Milkha Singh is playing in Mauritius this week on the Legends Tour. - Supplied photo

Jeev Milkha Singh, a prominent figure in Indian golf and a proud recipient of the Dubai Golden Visa, is gearing up for a dramatic finish to his 2024 season at the prestigious MCB Tour Championship in Mauritius.

The event, set to take place from December 6th to 8th, will not only conclude the Legends Tour’s MCB Road to Mauritius but will also crown the season’s champion in a showdown at Constance Belle Mare Plage—a par-72 course designed by legendary South African golfer Hugh Baiocchi.

Jeev, now 52, is no stranger to the spotlight. His career has spanned multiple continents and tour circuits, and this year alone, he’s competed in 30 tournaments across the Japan Senior Tour, Legends Tour, and Asian Tour. Despite the gruelling schedule, Singh remains a competitive force in the golf world.

MCB Tour Championship in Mauritius promises to be well contested with defending champion Peter Baker (England) among those vying for top honours. Yet, for Jeev, it's more than just about the trophy. As he prepares to tee off, he reflects on the challenges of the past season, which included overcoming personal injury and adapting to different playing conditions worldwide.

"I’ve played 30 tournaments this year—each offering new challenges, new lessons," Jeev told Khaleej Times during a brief stopover in Dubai.

"The key, especially at this stage in my career, is to stay focused on the game I love and to keep pushing through, even when the body says otherwise. It’s the mental strength that keeps you going."

Resilient pursuit

Known for his resilience, Jeev is eager to close the year on a high note and is determined to continue making his mark in the world of professional golf.

“My best finish was at my host event in India in third position,” he said. “My golf is good and I feel that my game is moving in the right direction.

" I have played in Mauritius on this golf course in this tournament for the last two years – it is a really nice course with water and is tree-lined. My memories are that it gets windy.

“I am back in Dubai again in January for a few days. I really love Dubai's weather in the winter and the pulse of the city. My foot injury, which has been annoying me for too long recently - is just manageable, no more and certainly no less.

“I have Achilles tendon pain and Plantar Fasciitis,” Jeev revealed. “Walking is very painful and practice is difficult. I will rest it after this week. There are no carts this week for the tournament – they are only permitted in the Pro-Am.

Off-season focus

As he reflects on his approach to the off-season and the importance of balancing physical well-being with the demands of competition, Jeev shares his plans to recharge and focus on his health ahead of the new season.