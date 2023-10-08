Red-hot Puig closes in on maiden title at $2m International Series

Al Attiyah’s hat-trick hopes shattered with a broken steering arm on his vehicle
David Puig impressively remained on course to win his first title as a professional when he carded a third-round six under par 66 for a gaping nine-shot lead in the $2 million International Series - Singapore at Tanah Merah Country Club (TMCC) on the Asian Tour.
The Spaniard dominated The International Series event for the third successive day, reaching 20 under, with Korean Jaewoong Eom leading the chasing pack after shooting a 69.
Thailand’s Atiruj Winaicharoenchai returned a 68, and Australian Jack Thompson a 69, to sit in a tie for third, one shot back on another incredibly hot and humid day on TMCC’s magnificent Tampines Course.
Puig’s 64 on day one gave him a three-shot lead, and after a 66 yesterday he moved six in front before more big drives, precision iron play and a hot putter today saw him extend the gap.
The 21-year-old, who also plays on the LIV Golf League, attacked the front nine with three birdies and an eagle to take a firm grip of the event before eight successive pars on the back was fittingly capped off with a birdie on the par-five 18th.
“Yeah played very good again, hit a lot of fairways and greens and made some putts on the front nine,” said Puig.
“I think I missed some on the back but overall played very good, very steady and pretty happy.”
His 54-hole score is the lowest of the season on the Asian Tour, while he also has the biggest three-round lead of the year.
Despite his exceptional performance, he did admit he still has concerns.
“You know, I always get frustrated,” Puig said,
“It doesn’t matter if I’m leading like this week or if I’m playing pretty bad, I always get frustrated because I always want to make the best score I can.”
Puig is expected to see it through on the final day and banish the memories of recent missed opportunities when he dropped shots at crucial stages.
He led after three rounds of the International Series Morocco last year, in his first event on Tour, before finishing third, and this year he shared the lead at the halfway mark of the International Series England in August, eventually finishing fourth.
The following week he had a three-shot lead after two rounds of the St Andrews Championship but ended in a tie for 14th. And last month he was the first-round leader in the Shinhan Donghae Open, before coming home in equal 11th place.
He also hasn’t missed the cut in his nine starts on the Asian Tour, since turning professional just over a year ago.
Little is known of Eom, although he excelled in the New Zealand Open this year, finishing in a tie for second and will at the very least look to repeat that tomorrow.
While his English is limited, he does surprisingly speak Mandarin fluently having lived in Qingdao, China, for a couple of years when he was a teenager and went to high school and college there.
ALSO READ
American Andy Ogletree, leader of both the Asian Tour and International Series Order of Merits, came in with 68, while Koreans Seungtaek Lee and Yongjun Bae plus Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho carded 69s and are in a tie for fifth but whopping 11 shots behind the runaway leader Puig.
Defending champion Nitithorn Thippong from Thailand fired a 73 and is one under, in a tie for 55th.
Al Attiyah’s hat-trick hopes shattered with a broken steering arm on his vehicle
The second edition of the competition on Saturday showcases several iconic international footballers as part of ‘Sharjah’s Week of Stars’
Northern Irish golfer says it’s nice to go into the weekend at the Dubai Creek Resort still ahead of the chasing pack
The batter made history in the T20 World Cup 2022 by becoming the youngest player to play at the tournament at the age of 16
Veteran seamer becomes first player to reach 150 wickets he hosts win by 46 runs in the series opener in Auckland
The 25-year-old Belarusian had a breakthrough 2023 in which she claimed a maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne
The 21-year-old Briton stunned the tennis world when she won the 2021 U.S. Open as a teenaged qualifier
Teenage Grand Slam champion feeling no pressure as she bids to add the Melbourne title to the US Open she won last year