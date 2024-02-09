Red-hot Chilean Del Solar fires 57 to set Korn Ferry Tour record

Cristobal Del Solar carded a 13-under 57 at the Astara Golf Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour. - AFP

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 3:49 PM

Cristobal Del Solar of Chile set s Korn Ferry Tour record on Thursday with a blistering 13-under 57 in the $1m Astara Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia., the lowest round in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event which matches the record on tours that are part of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Del Solar, a 30-year-old who fine-tuned his college golf at Florida State, played a flawless round on the Pacos course at Bogota Country Club where he made par on his final three holes and still shot a 57.

He made two eagles, one of them on the 330-yard ninth hole to go out in eight under 27, tying the Korn Ferry Tour record for nine holes.

The Pacos course is 6,254 yards at some 8,500 feet of elevation.

Del Solar broke the previous Korn Ferry record of 58 held by Stephan Jaeger from the first round of the Ellie Mae Classic in 2016. David Carey was the first player with a 57 in the 2019 Cervino Open on the Alps Tour.

Del Solar became the 53rd player with a sub-60 round on tours around the world — including the LPGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and LIV Golf — since Al Geiberger first shot 59 in the 1977 Memphis Classic.

During the post round tournament press conference, Del Solar acknowledged that the golf course was ‘gettable.’ His 57 leads the field by just four shots, with 54-holes remaining. He plays Friday on the Lagos course, which is 7,237 yards.

“The course was definitely set up to shoot a very low score,” he acknowledged. “The pins were tucked, but the greens were so soft that I could hit a driver just as close as I can to the green. And if you’re chipping it well – then you’re gonna get it close because the ball will stop near the hole.

I'm just so happy. When you go out there, you don't really think I'm going to shoot 57 today. ... Yeah, man, it was a good round,: he added.

In round one there were two 61’s and eight 62’s. Preferred lies were in operational and thanks to recent rain – the greens were soft. Del Solar said that the longest club he had into any green was a six iron – and that was on a par 5.

Last week, Joaquin Niemann shot 59 at LIV Golf Mayakoba. Golf worldwide has had at least one sub-60 round every year since 2013.