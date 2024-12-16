Rayhan Thomas secures 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Card with stellar Q-School display in Florida

Rayhan Thomas will return home to Dubai after successfully achieving his Korn Ferry Tour status at the PGA Tour Final Stage Qualifying School in Florida last weekend. – Supplied photo

Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas showcased his finest golf of the week to secure a tied 26th finish at the Final Stage of the PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry in Florida which earned him Korn Ferry Tour card status for 2025.

Thomas, 25, a former Dubai Creek member who trained under Justin Parsons and the team at the CH3 Performance Centre at The Els Club, Dubai, now competes as a representative of Dubai Creek Resort. He posted rounds of 70, 72, 71, and 68 to finish one over par in the tournament, which was played across two golf courses in Ponte Vedra, Florida: 36 holes at Sawgrass Country Club and 36 holes at TPC Sawgrass, Dye’s Valley.

Needing a low score to climb the Q-School leaderboard, Thomas began his final round at Dye’s Valley with birdies on the first two holes. Although he followed with a bogey on the 3rd, he quickly recovered—a hallmark of his game since turning professional in June this year—with another birdie on the 7th, making the turn in 33.

Impressive back nine

An impressive back nine of steady golf, consisting of nine pars, saw him finish with a solid 35 to card a 68. Meanwhile, many of his competitors struggled under the pressure of the final round of the PGA Tour Q-School Final Stage.

After officials informed him of his 2025 Korn Ferry Tour status, Thomas shared his thoughts with Khaleej Times.

“Today was my best round of the week, I played really solid,” he said. “It was a pretty steady round, I felt I was unwavering with my game, for the most part. I was not stressed out at all and felt in my comfort zone. I felt I had fun all week.

Excited Opportunity

“I am so excited and, I understand, this will give me a guaranteed minimum of 12 Korn Ferry Tour starts for 2025,” Thomas added.

“I will now come home to Dubai to chill out with my family and friends for Christmas and then head back to the US at the start of January to begin my Korn Ferry Tour 2025 season and career. I am pleased with how the week rolled out and I cannot wait to get started in a few weeks.”

The medalist this week was Lanto Griffin (US) on nine under par with rounds of 67, 72, 69 and 63 to win by three shots.

