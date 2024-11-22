Rayhan Thomas keeps PGA Tour hopes alive with determined effort at Qualifying School

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas, rolls into the final round of Stage 2 of PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry two strokes behind the cut line of Top 18 players and ties - in Georgia, US. - Supplied photo

Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas is fighting to secure a spot in the Final Stage of the PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry after shooting a one-under-par 71 in the third round of Stage 2 at the Landings Golf & Athletic Club, Deer Creek, in Savannah, Georgia.

His performance keeps him tied for 26th place at nine under par, just two shots behind the current qualifying cut line, which stands at 11 under par.

With rounds of 68, 68, and 71, Rayhan is in a strong position heading into the final round. The top 18 players and ties will progress to the Final Stage of the PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry.

The Final Stage, which will take place from December 12-15, 2024, at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, offers players the chance to secure a coveted PGA Tour card for the upcoming season.

Tied at the top of the leaderboard, are Zach James (USA) and Marcelo Rozo (USA) on 18 under par after shooting rounds of 63, 63, 72 and 64, 69, 65, respectively.

Rayhan, representing Dubai Creek Resort, told Khaleej Times after his round: “I played OK in today’s third round – drove it very well, but my irons were poor – which cost me some shots.

“I kept it together nicely in the end, which is not always easy, to be close enough to hopefully go low in tomorrow’s final round to get it over the line and progress to PGA Tour Final Stage Q’School within the top 18 and ties.

“My game is in a good place,” Rayhan said confidently. “I have to stay tough and leave it all out there on the golf course in tomorrow’s last 18 holes and make sure there is nothing loose in my game.

“Thanks to everyone from Dubai, the UAE, India, and all over the world for their support. It means a lot and I can feel the encouragement from over 7,500 miles away here in Georgia.”

Rayhan, who has just turned 25, started on Tee One. He opened with a birdie three and followed with another birdie on the fifth – before doubling hole nine.