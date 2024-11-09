Rayhan Thomas aims to get on the 'birdie train' at DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain

Rayhan Thomas shoots 72 in round two of the DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain. - Supplied photo

Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas (India) aims to get on the birdie train after posting a second-round level-par 72, bringing his 36-hole total to 139 at the DP World Tour Final Stage Qualifying School in Spain.

The Dubai-born golfer, who had a first round of 67 on Friday at Infinitum Golf Club, currently sits in 60th place.

Rayhan teed off on hole 10, had a birdie on hole 11th, and bogeyed the 18th to be out on level par. Seven pars on the front nine were followed by a bogey–birdie finish to come home on level par for a round of 72.

“I played pretty well, for the most part, today – I just did not make any putts and three putted twice,” he told Khaleej Times. “I made some other silly errors – drove it fine and hit some good irons. Looking forward,

“I just need a low one, get on the birdie train – to be on the inside looking out, not the outside looking in.’

In the third round, Rayhan tees off at 10.28 am off tee one in match 35 over the Hills Course.

Leading the field is former Ryder Cupper, Eduardo Molinari (It) with rounds of 65 and 61, with an impressive five-shot lead.

There will be a cut after 72 holes to the top 65 players and ties, these players progressing will all play the final two rounds. They will battle it out to a finish, with the top 20 players and ties after 108 holes earning playing privileges on the DP World Tour for next season.