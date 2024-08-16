Rayhan in strong position to challenge for career-first pro title at Coimbatore Open

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas warming up prior to his third round on the PGTI. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 5:07 PM

Rayhan Thomas, the Dubai-born Indian golfer, shot a solid three-under-par 69 in the third round of the KGiSL Presents Coimbatore Open on the PGTI Tour to put himself in a strong position, currently tied for second place on 10-under with just 18 holes remaining at the Coimbatore Golf Club.

After three rounds, Akshay Sharma maintains his lead at the Coimbatore Golf Club, standing at 11-under par with rounds of 69, 65, and 71.

Rayhan is joined in second place by Sachin Baisoya, who carded rounds of 70, 69, and an impressive 67 in the third round. The competition is tight, with just one stroke separating the top contenders as they head into the final round.

After rounds of 70 and 67 and playing in the final three-ball of the day, the 24-year-old Rayhan, who recently turned pro, opened up with a birdie three on the first hole. A dropped shot on hole 7 – the second dropped shot on this hole in the week saw him out in a level par 36.

Birdies on holes 11, 13 and 16 on the back nine with no birdies got him home in 33 for a 69.

“It was somewhat of a grind today at times - but it has put me in a good position for the final round,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times.

“A quick overview of the day as I have just walked off the 18th green was that it was another fun day – the wind was not what we were expecting.

“Everyone has been telling me this part of India is known for its strong winds,” he added. “There was the odd gust of wind in some places on the tree-lined course - but we have not really experienced it so far this week. I have been comfortable with the conditions and am now more adjusted having travelled from London last Sunday.

“I was happy to stay in the mix with a chance to win on the final day – and be in the final group. I am excited with what is ahead tomorrow (Saturday) – that is all I can ask for in any tournament - just one shot back of the leader,” concluded Rayhan.

Rayhan’s uncle, a keen golfer based in Bangalore, with a handicap just outside of single figures, is caddying for him. The entourage surrounding ‘Team Thomas’ has given the Uncle strict instructions - to just ‘Show up, carry the bag, keep up and shut up.’ It seems to be a decent working partnership so far.

Also supporting Rayhan is his sister Sasha who is walking the course.

The prize fund for the tournament is ₹1 Crore (AED 437,488).

The PGTI is the Professional Golf Tour of India and is a title sponsored by Tata Steel. Established in 2006, it is the controlling body for professional golf in India. Thomas has a final round tee time tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.50 am local (Indian) time in the last group of the day off tee one, in a threeball playing with Baisoya and once again Sharma. Leading third round scores 1 Sharma A. -11 T2 Baisoya S. -10 T2 Thomas R.-10 T4 Chandra Y.

